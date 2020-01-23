Image copyright Police handout Image caption Kamil Kopec changed his pleas during his trial to admit attempted murder and possessing a knife

A man has been jailed for 21 years for the attempted murder of a mother and her baby.

Kamil Kopec, who admitted possessing a knife, critically injured the pair an address in Hunderton Avenue, Hereford last July.

The 28-year-old from Hunderton Avenue left the scene after the attack and was arrested at a nearby car dealership.

Kopec changed his pleas at his trial at Worcester Crown Court, also admitting two charges of attempted murder.

The mother, in her 30s, and baby were treated for serious injuries following the incident at about 03:00 BST before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

West Mercia Police said at the time the attack was an "isolated incident".

The force has not released any details since about the pair's condition.

