The car fled the scene in Three Oaks Road in Wythall on Tuesday night

Four men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a police officer which saw him dragged 210 ft (64m) by a car in Worcestershire.

The West Mercia Police officer was leaning through the car window to speak to the driver in Three Oaks Road, Wythall, when it pulled away.

As he fell to the ground, the car turned and drove at him, police said.

The men, aged 16 to 28, were held on suspicion of the assault carried out on Tuesday and are in custody.

A 20-year-old faces a further charge of failing to stop when directed, as does a 22-year-old who was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted theft of a vehicle.

A 28-year-old was also held on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

West Mercia Police has also issued an appeal for sightings of a silver Volvo or Corsa "being driven erratically" in the area at about 19:20 GMT.

Ch Insp Edward Hancox previously said the officer's injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

