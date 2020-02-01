Image copyright Family handout/Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust Image caption Oscar Saxelby-Lee, who is from Worcester, is in Singapore receiving CAR-T therapy

The mother of a boy having treatment for leukaemia says she is disgusted by fake profiles set up on Facebook and Instagram using her son's photos.

Five-year-old Oscar Saxelby-Lee is in Singapore receiving CAR-T therapy after his family were able to fundraise more than £500,000 to pay for it.

However, since then, a number of fake profiles have appeared on social media using Oscar's image asking for money.

Facebook apologised to the family and said it had removed several accounts.

Oscar's mother Olivia Saxelby, from Worcester, told BBC Hereford and Worcester from Singapore it was "beyond belief" these fake posts could exist.

She said: "It's just disgusting, I'm mortified.

"They've changed Oscar's name, created some sort of story... it's just beyond belief, these people are so insensitive."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The family have spotted several fake profiles and posts on social media using Oscar's photos

Previously, the family said Oscar was cancer-cell free after receiving the therapy, which was not available to him on the NHS.

Last week, they became aware of the fake profiles which not only impersonate Oscar but his mum too.

"I just want them to stop, it's beyond wrong and it's hurtful," Ms Saxelby said.

The family have reported the posts and profiles to Facebook but say they have not been quick enough to respond.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ms Saxelby said the posts were "beyond wrong" and "hurtful"

Ms Saxelby said she is "absolutely shattered" by the experience of having to continually report the fake pages.

"It's just been horrid," she said.

A Facebook spokesperson said: "Posts that impersonate or defraud people are not allowed on Facebook and we are sorry that Oscar Saxelby-Lee's family has had to see these upsetting posts. We have removed several of these accounts and we are investigating to identify any that remain."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption "It's just beyond belief, these people are so insensitive," Oscar's mother said

