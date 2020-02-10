Image copyright Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Ledbury Fire Station shared a picture of the precarious van on Facebook

A van was left teetering over a hedge after a crash in Herefordshire.

Crews from Ledbury Fire Station said they were called to make the vehicle safe after the accident at 15:43 GMT on Friday.

Two people had freed themselves from the van before emergency services' arrival to the crash on the B4214 in Staplow, the fire service added.

West Midlands Ambulance service said it treated one man for injuries not thought to be serious.

He was then taken to Hereford General Hospital for further treatment, it said.

