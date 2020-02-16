Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency said it was a "serious flood situation"

Floods in Worcestershire are an "immediate risk to life", the Environment Agency has warned.

It said homes, roads and farmland had been hit after heavy rainfall and urged residents in Tenbury Wells to "take extreme care".

Two severe warnings are in place on the River Teme - one in Tenbury Wells and another at Eardiston.

More rain is expected over the next 12 hours, with river levels set to peak on Sunday afternoon.

The Environment Agency advised people to travel only "if absolutely essential".

Dave Throup, from the agency, said people should "begin to think about moving out" if advised to by volunteers.

"If they have any flood arrangements in the house such as barriers fitted to them or covers for air bricks, then they need to activate those now because they're going to need them later on today."

