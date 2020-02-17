Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Yvonne Booth pictured with her late husband and her son

A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing in floods after her car got stuck in water.

Police said Yvonne Booth, 55, was swept into floodwater near a bridge which crosses the River Teme, near Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, on Sunday.

Her family said they were "devastated" and "appreciate the continued support from the emergency services".

Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place, including several severe warnings meaning a danger to life.

Ch Supt Tom Harding said the body of Ms Booth, who was from the Great Barr area of Birmingham, was found during a search and rescue operation in Tenbury.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rescue teams were searching the area around Tenbury Wells

