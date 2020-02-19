UK's oldest woman Hilda Clulow dies aged 111
The UK's oldest woman has died at the age of 111.
Hilda Clulow was one of six siblings, and married Arthur Clulow when she was 29 years old.
Mrs Clulow, who had one son and seven grand and great-grandchildren, worked as a dressmaker at Balsall Heath Factory from the age of 16 to 60.
She died at Bowood Court & Mews Care Home in Redditch on Christmas Eve. Staff said: "We all loved her and were very proud of her."
Jackie Hayden, a care assistant at Bowood Court & Mews, said: "Hilda changed everyone's life within the home. I don't feel that she truly knew how much she was loved, although we made sure we told her every day.
"I feel privileged to have known Hilda and had the opportunity to have cared for her. She will never be forgotten."
Dawn Leaver, the care home's manager, said: "I will never forget the honour of creating some wonderful birthday celebrations for her and I'll remember her with a glass of sherry; her favourite tipple."
When she turned 110, her son, Barry said he was "very proud" of his mother.
England's oldest man is 111-year-old Bob Weighton, who was born in Hull on 29 March, 1908.
