Storm Dennis: Flooding 'is going to get worse'

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flooded fields in Hereford in the aftermath of Storm Dennis

Flooding in the wake of Storm Dennis is "not normal" and "going to get worse", an Environment Agency boss has warned.

Dave Throup said the floods were "getting scary" and warned people must "adapt and respond".

The area he manages - Herefordshire and Worcestershire - was deluged by rain over the weekend.

Mr Throup, who has worked for the agency for 20 years, said on Twitter he was "so sorry" to those whose lives had been "turned upside down" by the storm.

Forecasters warn that as much as a month's rain could fall in the next 24 hours on places that are already flooded. Nearly 120 flood warnings remain in place across the country.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Passengers get a ride on the back of a Fire and Rescue 4x4 vehicle near Hereford

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A severe flood warning remains in place in Upton upon Severn

In a tweet, Mr Throup said what he had seen over the last few days "isn't normal".

He was responding to figures that the River Wye flooding was more than half a metre higher than anything for 110 years, and two of the biggest five floods ever recorded have happened in the last four months.

"It's getting scary folks," he said.

Skip Twitter post by @DaveThroupEA More crazy stats from #Herefordshire Wye flooding by @Gary_Bywater



Over half a metre bigger than anything seen in 110 years



2 of the biggest 5 floods ever recorded have happened in the last 4 months.



It’s getting scary folks. pic.twitter.com/bfEpypbrnM — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 19, 2020 Report

The agency said there is a "heightened flood risk" across the Midlands, with six severe warnings - meaning there is a danger to life - still in place near the Welsh border around the Rivers Lugg, Severn and Wye.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in the worst-affected areas, which include south Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @DaveThroupEA That’s it, I’m done.



2 days rest, back Saturday



What I’ve seen over the last few days isn’t normal. It isn’t even the new normal. It’s going to get worse.



We need to adapt and respond. And fast.



So sorry for everyone who’s life has been turned upside down. pic.twitter.com/QRkXww6IZS — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 19, 2020 Report

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.