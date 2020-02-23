Image copyright Worcestershire County Council Image caption Worcestershire Parkway is the first rail station to open in the county for over 100 years

The first train has left a newly-opened Worcestershire railway station.

Worcestershire Parkway, in Norton, near Worcester, is the first station to open in the county for more than 100 years.

About 50 people waited on the platform of the £22m station to see the first train pull in on its way to London Paddington.

Among those to get on was Mike Bond, who only travelled as far as Evesham, and said: "I just wanted to be on the first train".

Work on the station started in 2018, but its opening was hit by frequent delays.

Passengers will be able to travel to London Paddington on Great Western Railway (GWR) services and access a Cross Country route from Cardiff to Nottingham.

Tom Pierpoint, GWR's interim commercial development director, said: "We know this station has been a long-held ambition for the people of Worcestershire and we have been pleased to work alongside the county council and our rail industry partners to ensure the delivery of this impressive new facility.

Councillor Ken Pollock, Worcestershire County Council's cabinet member for economy and infrastructure, said: "I'd like to thank all those involved in making this station, which has been talked about for more than 30 years, a reality."

Image caption The first trail pulled into the station at 08:29 GMT on Saturday

