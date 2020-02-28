Stolen Edward Elgar medals recovered

Image copyright National Trust Image caption The National Trust said at the time the medals were "irreplaceable"

Medals awarded to composer Sir Edward Elgar which were stolen from his birthplace have been recovered.

The items taken on 27 June included a signed photo and Elgar's Grand Cross of The Royal Victorian Order, which he was awarded for becoming a knight.

Gloucestershire Constabulary recovered the items and a man has been charged with theft.

The items had been on display at The Firs in Worcestershire, a National Trust property.

Elgar was born in 1857 in Broadheath and died in 1934. Among his best known work was the Enigma Variations, the Dream of Gerontius, and the Pomp and Circumstance Marches.

Craig McShane has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods and one of going equipped for theft.

The 41-year-old of Ennerdale Avenue, Longlevens, Gloucester, was remanded in custody to appear at Gloucester Crown Court next month.

