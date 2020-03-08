Image copyright PA Media Image caption Boris Johnson visited Bewdley where flood waters had overwhelmed defences

The prime minister has been met with heckles of "traitor" during a visit to a flood-hit town.

Boris Johnson visited Bewdley in Worcestershire, where Storm Dennis saw flood defences overtopped by the River Severn last month.

He previously had to deny "hiding" during the flooding crisis, which saw hundreds of homes evacuated.

Mr Johnson visited the banks of the Severn where he was shown flood defences by the Environment Agency.

Some onlookers shouted "traitor" at the prime minister, who has faced criticism for failing to visit flood-hit communities sooner.

Mr Johnson said he would "get Bewdley done" as he spoke to residents affected by the floods.

He said he was "so sorry to hear" some homes had been overwhelmed by as much as 2ft of water.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The River Severn peaked at 4.6m in Bewdley

Earlier, the Treasury announced plans to double funding for flood defences in England over the next five years.

The money, due to be announced on Wednesday, will help to build 2,000 new flood and coastal defence schemes and protect 336,000 properties in the country.

"What we're doing is we are doubling the funding for flood defences to £5.2 bn and we're also going to be looking at all the things we can do upstream," Mr Johnson said.

He said he had discussed with the Environment Agency (EA) "what permanent defences we can put in and what's the business case".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The prime minster met with Environment Agency workers to discuss efforts to tackle flooding

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dozens of homes were evacuated after the Severn overtopped defences in Bewdley

Environment Secretary George Eustice visited Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, which were particularly badly hit, on 27 February and defended the prime minister for not visiting himself.

He insisted Mr Johnson had been kept "regularly informed" on the situation.

Local Conservative MPs also stopped short of calling on the prime minister to visit the flooded areas, with Bewdley MP Mark Garnier saying a visit would have been nothing more than a "photo opportunity".

February was the wettest on record and saw some communities along the Severn flooded three times in a matter of weeks.

Dave Throup, from the EA, said further heavy rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday meant there were further "significant" risks of flooding along the Severn next week.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flood water pours over the top of Bewdley's barriers

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.