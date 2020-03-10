Image copyright Google Image caption Officers tried to stop the vehicle in Cosgrove Close, close to its junction with Blackpole Road

Three men have been arrested after a shot was believed to have been fired at a police car as officers tried to stop a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle officers tried to pull over in Cosgrove Close, Worcester, then collided with others.

A Lidl store was evacuated and searches were carried out there and in a McDonald's restaurant as a precaution.

West Mercia Police said armed officers had responded quickly and there was not thought to be any threat to the public.

Ch Insp Gareth Morgan, of the force, said: "Thankfully no-one has been injured but this is obviously a very shocking incident for the local community and the officers involved."

He said the Lidl store had reopened and he thanked shoppers and staff for their co-operation.

"Crimes involving firearms are rare in Worcestershire and this is thought to be an isolated incident," Mr Morgan added.

