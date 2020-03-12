Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Adam and Mark Mason were both convicted at Worcester Crown Court

A man who stabbed his great-uncle and left him to die had been found guilty of murder.

Adam Mason, 33, attacked Desmond Wooding, 80, during a row last June.

Mr Wooding's body was discovered by a neighbour at his home in Droitwich the next day.

His uncle, Mark Mason, 45, drove the pair from the scene and was found guilty of assisting an offender. Both will be sentenced on 25 March at Worcester Crown Court.

Adam Mason of Plough Lane, Tibberton, Droitwich, was arrested at Birmingham Airport on 8 July.

'No remorse'

He admitted being in the Vines Lane on the evening of the attack but said he did not enter the Mr Wooding's address.

But he was convicted after a three-week trial.

Image caption Desmond Wooding's body was found in Vines Lane, Droitwich

Mr Wooding was well known in the neighbourhood and was regularly seen on his mobility scooter.

Det Insp Mark Walters of West Mercia Police said: "This was a cold and brutal crime for which Adam Mason has never shown any remorse.

"Sadly we may never know exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this horrific attack on an elderly and vulnerable man."

