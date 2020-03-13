Image copyright Google Image caption The shot was fired in Cosgrove Close, close to its junction with Blackpole Road, in Worcester

Three men have been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences after a shot was fired at a police car.

It happened in the Blackpole area of Worcester on 10 March.

Ciaran Irvine, 19, and Kyle Ryley, 21 both of no fixed abode, and Gerard Doherty, 20, of Oxford Road in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

There they were remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 6 April.

Mr Irvine, Mr Riley, and Mr Doherty were charged with two counts of attempted murder, possessing a weapon to enable another to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a shotgun without firearms certificate.

Mr Riley was also charged with dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

