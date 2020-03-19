West Midlands Safari Park closes over coronavirus
- 19 March 2020
West Midlands Safari Park is temporarily closing from Thursday, until further notice.
The park, in Bewdley, said on Twitter, "this decision has not been easy, but we feel it is both necessary and sensible for the safety and wellbeing of our guests, staff and animals."
It went on to thank guests for their support during a "challenging time".
Just a day before the announcement, the park had said it was it was reviewing its policies but was not closing.