Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Zobaidah Salangy was last seen at her home address on Sunday, 29 March

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman.

Zobaidah Salangy was last seen at her home address in Charford, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Sunday, 29 March, West Mercia Police said.

The 42-year-old arrested man was in custody on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The force said the investigation was continuing and it was appealing for information.