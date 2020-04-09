Image copyright Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption Keith Watson spent two weeks in hospital at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch

A 101-year-old man has been discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

Keith Watson, from Worcestershire, was admitted for surgery after a fall but developed a high temperature and tested positive for Covid-19.

His daughter-in-law Jo Watson, said he is "amazing for his age" but "bemused" by the reaction to his recovery.

She said following a Facebook post from Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, "it's all gone a bit mad".

The post has in excess of 500 comments and has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Speaking to BBC Hereford and Worcester, Mrs Watson said: "He's doing OK, he was discharged yesterday [Wednesday].

"We didn't know anything about this Facebook page until a member of the family had it pop up and it's gone a bit mad.

"He was in hospital having taken a tumble at his care home and needed surgery and that was a big enough ordeal at 101, but he got through that.

"He was showing signs of a temperature and so the hospital took all the precautions, tested him and he came back positive.

Mrs Watson said her father-in-law had gone back to his care home and is "complaining about the pain in his leg", but "not anything else".

"Having gone in for the operation is one thing and then when we learnt he was tested positive we were thinking the worst... but he's amazing for his age".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.