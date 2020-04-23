A police officer has been charged with rape and five counts of sexual assault.

PC Michael Darbyshire, 52, who is based at the Worcester station, has been suspended from his role with West Mercia Police, the force said.

He is due to appear at Hereford Magistrates' Court on 23 June and is on bail until the court appearance.

The force has asked anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation to contact them.

