Caravan and campervan owners have responded to an appeal by a care home in Worcestershire calling for vehicles to allow staff to stay on site.

Nightingales care home in Wolverley Court, Kidderminster, put out the call earlier this month and said a number of private owners came to its aid.

Staff will use the caravans to stay on grounds at the home as they try to keep it free of Covid-19.

"The safest way to do that was to move on site," manager Emily Lote said.

"Staff are really missing their families."

Owner Dean Smith said carers "came to us, they wanted to do it. I was so proud of them".

Nine members of staff are now living on site to help prevent the spread of coronavirus to the home's 16 residents.

The care home put out an appeal on social media and Ms Lote said she was "overwhelmed" by the response.

