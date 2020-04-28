Image copyright Other Image caption Jodon Gait recently updated his Facebook page with the slogan "Proud to Work for the NHS"

A "dedicated" healthcare assistant known for his sense of humour has died of suspected coronavirus.

Jodon Gait, 46, worked in care homes for 15 years before joining the Medical Short Stay unit at Worcestershire Royal Hospital a year ago, the trust said.

Matthew Hopkins, the trust's chief executive, said he was a "much-loved member of our nursing team".

Mr Gait, who had been self-isolating at home after developing symptoms of the virus, died on Saturday.

Mr Hopkins, of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said he was a "highly experienced" healthcare assistant who many people also knew from his work within care homes before he joined the Worcester hospital.

"Colleagues who worked most closely with him describe Jodon as a dedicated, passionate, caring colleague; a quirky character who always put patients at the centre of everything he did, delivering fantastic quality of care to his patients and who had a great sense of humour who will be massively missed by all of the team," he said.

In a letter to staff, Mr Hopkins also urged them to "stay safe" and thanked them for their dedication "in the face of the greatest challenge our NHS has ever faced".

Rachel Cox, a former colleague of Mr Gait, said on Facebook: "I worked with this kind-hearted man in a nursing home near Worcester - he always put his patients first no matter what. God bless you Jodon you will always be missed."

Former patients also paid tribute on social media, with one remembering him as "a lovely and caring man".

