Image copyright PA Media Image caption Alex Hepburn was sentenced in April 2019

Former Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn is to appeal against his conviction for rape.

The 24-year-old was jailed for five years in April 2019 after being found guilty following a retrial on charges relating to an incident at a flat in Worcester in 2017.

Hepburn's appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal in London next month.

His victim spoke anonymously following the conviction, saying she was left with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hepburn assaulted his victim at his flat in Worcester after she had consensual sex with his then team-mate Joe Clarke.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk