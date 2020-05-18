Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Nezam Salangy has already appeared in court charged with murdering Zobaidah Salangy who went missing on 29 March

Two brothers have appeared in court charged with helping their older sibling dispose of a woman's body after he allegedly murdered her.

Mohammed Yasin Salangi, 32, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 29, are charged over the disappearance of Zobaidah Salangy, 28, who went missing in March.

Nezam Salangy, 42, of Talbot Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, has already appeared in court charged with murder.

The younger brothers, from Adamscroft Place, Cardiff, pleaded not guilty.

Judge James Burbidge QC remanded the pair to stand trial alongside their older brother on 16 March next year.

Ms Salangy went missing on 29 March after telling family members she was going for a jog and has still not been found, Worcester Crown Court heard.

Mohammed Yasin Salangi and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, who are brothers despite the different spelling of their surnames, appeared in court on Monday accused of assisting an offender.

During the Skype hearing both younger brothers spoke only to enter their pleas.

Mohammed Ramin Salangy pleaded not guilty to a charge that he assisted Nezam Salangy in disposing of the body between 27 and 30 March.

Mohammed Yasin Salangi also entered a not guilty plea to a charge that he assisted his older brother in connection with the disposal of remains.

The men, appeared video-link from HMP Birmingham and were remanded back into custody for a pre-trial hearing in September.

The judge said: "You have both pleaded not guilty to the charges you face. A jury will try you and you'll be entitled to give evidence before that jury if you choose. Then the jury will decide whether you're guilty or not."

