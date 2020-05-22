Zobaidah Salangy: Bromsgrove canal searched
Police are searching an area of canal as part of a murder investigation following the disappearance of a woman in Worcestershire.
Zobaidah Salangy, 28, went missing from her home in Bromsgrove on 29 March after telling family she was going for a jog, police said.
Nezam Salangy, 42, of Talbot Road, has been charged with his wife's murder.
West Mercia Police said teams were searching an area near Stoke Pound in connection with the investigation.
Mr Salangy is in custody after appearing at Worcester Crown Court last month.
Two of his brothers, Mohammed Yasin Salangi, 32, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 29, have also appeared in court. They deny helping him to dispose of Mrs Salangy's body.
