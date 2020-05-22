Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Zobaidah Salangy went missing on 29 March after telling family she was going for a jog, police said

Police are searching an area of canal as part of a murder investigation following the disappearance of a woman in Worcestershire.

Zobaidah Salangy, 28, went missing from her home in Bromsgrove on 29 March after telling family she was going for a jog, police said.

Nezam Salangy, 42, of Talbot Road, has been charged with his wife's murder.

West Mercia Police said teams were searching an area near Stoke Pound in connection with the investigation.

Image caption The area of canal in Stoke Pound is about two miles from Mrs Salangy's home in Charford, Bromsgrove

Image caption Officers from West Mercia Police searched the canal on Friday

Mr Salangy is in custody after appearing at Worcester Crown Court last month.

Two of his brothers, Mohammed Yasin Salangi, 32, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 29, have also appeared in court. They deny helping him to dispose of Mrs Salangy's body.

Image caption Three brothers have been charged in connection with Mrs Salangy's murder and disappearance

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk