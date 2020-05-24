Image copyright Roger King Image caption Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 firefighters were sent to the scene

A major fire has destroyed large parts of a farm shop in Worcestershire.

The owners of The Farm Shop in Ombersley said it was unlikely they could continue to operate because of the blaze which started at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.

Forty firefighters were sent to the scene and the A4133 between Holt Fleet and Ombersley was temporarily closed. The cause is of the fire is not known.

The shop thanked customers on social media for their support.

"I'm so sorry to all of are (sic) customers but it looks like we can't open any more," it said.

"Thank you so much for all of your support. I'm totally gutted me and the team tried so hard to make the shop great and I believed we finally did it again.

"I'm sorry we can't support our loyal customers anymore."

Image copyright Roger King Image caption The shop thanked customers for their support

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk