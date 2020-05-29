Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency said it was "noticeable" how quickly the river had dried out

Salmon and trout have been rescued, as sections of the River Teme were left completely dry amid the recent heatwave.

The fish were moved downstream following work in the upper reaches of the river on the Herefordshire/Shropshire border.

The Environment Agency said few fish were found, which may be a result of February's floods.

It said it was rare to find the river bed dry as early as May.

Parts of the upper Teme in north Herefordshire completely dried out in the space of just a few days in the heatwave in 2018.

Environment Agency spokesman Chris Bainger‏ said it was noticeable "how quickly" the river north of Leintwardine had dried out this year, despite such a wet winter.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Staff had to wear additional PPE, the Environment Agency said, as they searched isolated pools

Mr Bainger said February's floods were also probably mainly to blame for the lack of salmon found by rescuers searching on Thursday in the Lower Stanage area.

He said although eggs had been laid over the winter, juvenile salmon had "probably been destroyed and lost".

The Environment Agency has appealed to anyone who sees areas of river drying up to get in touch.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency said February's floods were largely to blame for the lack of fish found in the river

