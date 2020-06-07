Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was taken to hospital following the attack in Worcester

A cyclist was "seriously assaulted" by four people after being followed by a vehicle.

The man, in his late 40s, "was aware he was being followed" by a small silver vehicle on Bransford Road, Worcester, on Friday evening, police said.

Det Sgt Edward Jones, of West Mercia Police, said the man was attacked in a small side road after turning off from the Rushwick Roundabout A4440.

He was treated in hospital for a head injury but has since been discharged.

Appealing for witnesses, Mr Jones said the victim was wearing blue jeans and a khaki/brown jacket and was riding his bicycle towards the roundabout at about 20:40 BST.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk