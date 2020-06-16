Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Damage to a canon has been described as 'senseless vandalism'

An English Civil War memorial has "significant damage" after being attacked and sprayed with graffiti.

West Mercia Police said the incident at Fort Royal Park in Worcester happened between 15:00 BST on Monday and 07:00 on Tuesday.

The attack has been described as "senseless vandalism".

The graffiti shows the acronym for Black Lives Matter, BLM, but police say they are keeping an open mind as to those responsible.

Insp Dave Troth said: "Although the graffiti shows BLM, we will be looking at all possible groups and individuals that may have caused this damage."

He added: "We would appreciate [community] help with our appeal for information in relation to anyone acting suspiciously around the Fort Royal Park area or if anyone has seen the damage take place overnight."

A Worcester City Council spokesman said: "We are very disappointed by the senseless vandalism in Fort Royal Park.

"The main target of the attack was the beautiful and much-loved monument to all those who fought and died in the Battle of Worcester."

The council said two cannon and two interpretation boards had been removed from the site and taken to a safe place.

Police described the targeted items as bearing "significant damage".

