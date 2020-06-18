Image copyright Google maps Image caption The 65-year-old woman is from Haughton Drive in Shifnal

A woman has been charged with the murder of a missing nurse.

Officers became concerned for the welfare of Judith Fox, 65, when they were called to a fire in the Apley Park area of Bridgnorth, Shropshire, on 14 June.

No-one was hurt in the blaze, police said, but Ms Fox, of Haughton Drive, Shifnal, has not been located since.

Lucy Fox, 38, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The accused, from Bridgnorth, was remanded into custody by magistrates in Kidderminster and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

It has been reported that Judith Fox previously worked as a nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said: "I'd like to thank those residents who may have been affected by our searches and inquiries in this incident."

