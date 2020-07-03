Image copyright Sara Hemmings Image caption Photos of the door have been shared widely on social media

A family who painted the arch around their front door in tribute to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic say they are shocked the council has told them to paint over it.

The Hemmings, from Bewdley, said they wanted to "make people smile" by painting the rainbow.

Photos of the door were shared on social media and in the local press.

But Wyre Forest District Council said listed building rules meant the paintwork could not remain.

Pictures of rainbows started springing up in windows in thanks to the NHS in March, with the Hemmings painting their tribute on their Grade II listed house in about April.

Earlier this month, the local authority wrote to say it had been made aware of the rainbow and that it had "a substantial visual affect (sic)" in what was a conservation area.

Image copyright Sara Hemings-Horsey Image caption Wyre Forest District Council wrote to the family about the colourful archway in June

It added that if the family applied to make the "unauthorised work" permanent it "would be unlikely to support the application".

"We were so shocked and sad someone would complain about the door when it's been bringing so much joy," mother Sara Hemmings said.

"It's horrible to have this letter without them coming to have a chat to us first. We didn't want it to end like this."

However, the family said they decided to "turn a negative into a positive" and hold a cake sale on Sunday before it is returned to its previous white colour.

Donations have so far raised about £600 in aid of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"We hoped to keep the door till September, but we may have to paint over it on Sunday evening," Mrs Hemmings said, adding she has since received about 500 messages of support online.

Councillor Fran Oborski said the property was part of an important group of listed buildings and that the council had been working with the family to make sure the paint was removed "within an appropriate timescale".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk