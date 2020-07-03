Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Guy Turner was arrested at his home on Tuesday

A man has been jailed after spitting at a police officer while being arrested for breaching a court order.

Guy Turner, 57, from Redditch, was arrested at his home on Tuesday, and spat at the officer while in a police vehicle.

At Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, he admitted assaulting an emergency worker and was jailed for nine months.

The sentence also included a charge of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Supt Mark Colquhoun of West Mercia Police, said: "Officers come to work to protect the public and keep them safe.

"Spitting in an officer's face is an utterly disgusting way to behave and rightly this has been dealt with by way of a custodial sentence."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk