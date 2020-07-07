Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leighton Webster spent nearly three months in hospital

A father-of-three has been reunited with his family after almost three months in intensive care with Covid-19.

Leighton Webster, from Redditch, was videoed hugging his children for the first time in months as he left the town's Alexandra Hospital on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital on 13 April and spent more than six weeks in a coma after being placed on a ventilator.

"I never thought I'd get here," the supermarket worker, who was given a 10% chance of survival, said.

Image caption Mr Webster surprised his wife, Emma, at home after leaving hospital on Saturday

The 42-year-old's family had been warned he may not survive and at one point his wife Emma received a phone call asking her to say her goodbyes.

"It was horrific, horrible," she said. "I thought, 'I'm only 38- I can't be a widow'."

Mr Webster was clapped by nurses as he walked out of hospital to hug his children - however he waited to surprise Emma when she came back from work.

"I didn't know he was coming out," she said. "I came home and he was standing at the door. I was like, 'am I dreaming'?"

"I'm just glad to be back home," Leighton said. "I've been fighting to get here - three weeks ago I couldn't even walk."

The couple said the thing they are most looking forward to is spending more time together as a family. Emma has made her husband a photo album for his time in hospital, "of everything he's missed".

