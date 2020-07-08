Image copyright Hereford and Worcester Fire Service Image caption Fire crews and police were sent to the fire on 14 June in Redditch

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after a suspected arson attack on a house.

The charges relate to a fire at a house in Redditch in Worcestershire on 14 June.

The boy has been remanded into police custody and will appear in court on Thursday morning via video link, West Mercia Police say.

The teenager, who is from Redditch, cannot be named for legal reasons.

