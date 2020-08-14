BTec result delays causing students 'stress and anxiety' Published duration 14 August Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA image caption Students still waiting for BTec results say their futures are uncertain

Students left waiting for their BTec results at a college say they feel let down over the delays.

Students at the Heart of Worcestershire College in Redditch said they have been unable to find out if their university places were confirmed, causing them "stress and anxiety".

The college blamed "technical issues" at exam board Pearson, adding "we share our students' frustrations".

Pearson told the BBC it was looking "urgently" into the delays.

Rachel Gidney, from Bromsgrove, who did a BTec in children's learning and development, said she and her classmates were left "very stressed and anxious", after being due to get their results on Thursday, alongside students getting their A-Level grades.

image copyright PA Media image caption BTec students were due to get their results on Thursday alongside A-level students

With many still waiting, the 18-year-old said it was impacting her classmates' options when it comes to university clearing because "it puts us behind the rest of the country while we wait for our grades".

"We're all quite annoyed and very anxious," Ms Gidney said.

"Uni and jobs are uncertain anyway because of Covid and this just isn't helping."

Another student at the college, Ellie, said she had been left feeling her two-year course has "almost been worth nothing".

"It's sad to think that so many students are left without knowing if they are going to be able to get a place at university," she said.

"I feel truly let down."

image copyright Google image caption Heart of Worcestershire College in Redditch said it shared its students' frustration

A Pearson spokesman said the firm "understands the frustration" caused by the delay and it was working closely with the college to "provide the remaining results as soon as we can".