BBC News

Worcestershire hospital trust moves out of special measures

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe trust manages the Alexandra, Kidderminster and Worcestershire Royal hospitals and had been in special measures since December 2015
Worcestershire's main hospitals have been moved out of special measures after nearly five years.
The hospital trust praised staff and said the news was a "huge vote of confidence".
Previous inspections had highlighted failings in emergency care and described "stretched and overcrowded" services.
However, the Care Quality Commission watchdog recorded improvements through last year.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust runs three hospitals in Worcester, Redditch and Kidderminster.
Its Chief Executive Matthew Hopkins broke the latest news to staff on Thursday, paying tribute to their dedication.
"It is recognition of the progress we have made, and is another very important step forward on our improvement journey, following on from last year's greatly improved CQC ratings and the way we have risen to the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.
  • Latest news from the West Midlands
Mr Hopkins added there was "still much we have to do and many more challenges to overcome" but the announcement was a "huge vote of confidence in our ability to make sure that every patient coming through the doors of our hospitals gets the best, safest, most compassionate care".
A spokesperson for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands said it was "great news for Worcestershire Acute Hospitals and the population it serves" and was a "testament to the commitment the trust and its staff" in making key improvements.
"We will be continuing to work closely with the trust and the health system in Herefordshire and Worcestershire to help build on their efforts and this success," they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Kidderminster
  • Worcester
  • Redditch

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Worcestershire NHS healthcare worker dies

    Published
    19 May

  • Emergency care departments safety 'must improve'

    Published
    1 March 2019

  • Worcestershire Acute Hospital Trust settles over patient's 'avoidable' death

    Published
    19 December 2018

  • Red rating as superbug found in Worcestershire Royal Hospital

    Published
    21 November 2018

  • Worcestershire Acute Hospitals trust corridor waits 'still a concern'

    Published
    5 June 2018

  • Ambulances' three hour wait outside Worcestershire A&E

    Published
    19 February 2018

  • Worcestershire Acute Hospitals trust 'improved' say watchdog

    Published
    17 January 2018