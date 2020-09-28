Woman in court over Cradley stab death Published duration 26 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police were called to an address on Finchers Corner in Cradley in the early hours of Saturday

A woman has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in Herefordshire.

West Mercia Police were called to an address on Finchers Corner in Cradley, Herefordshire at 02:00 BST on Saturday.

Laura Van Marle, 40, of no fixed address, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with the murder of 69-year-old Susanna Van Marle.

She is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a man, aged 73.

Ms Van Marle will appear before Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Leighton Harding said: "Our thoughts are with Susanna's friends and loved ones following this sad incident.

"The family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

