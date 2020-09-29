'No evidence gang is working to abduct children' in Worcester Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The force previously stepped up local patrols following the reports

Police say there is no evidence a "gang" is "trying to abduct children" in Worcester following investigations and stepped-up patrols.

Supt Steph Brighton said she understood the "heightened public concern".

But she added she could reassure parents that no criminal activity had been found.

In a statement, she said: "Protecting children is of course a priority for us and we have investigated every single report that has been made to us.

"To date, despite the good intent of the members of the public reporting, none of these suspicious activities have transpired into criminal activity."

She said two unlinked reports were being investigated further and asked the public to "refrain from posting on social media groups" and report incidents directly to the police after the force saw "misleading and inaccurate information being reported".

