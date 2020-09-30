Enola Holmes: When Hollywood stars came to Severn Valley Railway Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright Netflix image caption Enola Holmes stars Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown

A heritage railway said it was sworn to secrecy over filming for the latest Netflix hit Enola Holmes.

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) was used as a backdrop for the film, which follows the exploits of Sherlock Holmes's younger sister.

Hollywood stars such as Henry Cavill, Sam Clafflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filmed on the line in July when the railway was closed due to lockdown.

SVR described it as a "great boost" at a difficult time.

General manager Helen Smith said she hoped appearing in such a high-profile film would attract visitors to the Shropshire-Worcestershire railway.

image copyright Lewis Maddox image caption Kidderminster and Arley stations were both used as backdrops in the movie, along with locomotive number 2857

"I must admit to closing my eyes in one scene where one of our precious carriages appears to suffer some serious damage, and all I can say is thank goodness for special effects," she said.

"We were sworn to secrecy about the whole project," contracts manager Duncan Ballard said, although "it caused quite a stir".

"You can't help being impressed when so many top Hollywood stars come to Kidderminster."

A section of the line had to be closed and Kidderminster station was transformed into Basilweather for the film, with Arley being renamed Ferndell.

Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, the film was released on Netflix on 23 September.

image copyright Severn Valley Railway image caption The railway hopes the film will attract new visitors