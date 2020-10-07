Coronavirus: Concerns over Alvechurch funfair amid spike
- Published
Residents say it is "irresponsible" for an annual fair to go ahead amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
The Mop Fair is opening in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, on Wednesday.
It comes days after the county council appealed to people to help stop the spread of the virus as the rate of new infections in Bromsgrove, which covers the village, reached 80 per 100,000 people, the highest in Worcestershire.
The organisers of the fair said it would be Covid-19 safe.
The Mop Fair, which began in the 13th Century, has a Royal Charter, which means it can only be stopped by an act of Parliament.
But resident Alan Pellow said the decision to allow it to go ahead this year was "reckless" and "irresponsible".
"It is all about money, it is not about public safety," he said.
"The village of Alvechurch is a compact area and we are going to bring thousands of people in.
"How they are going to contact and trace them, I really don't know."
But organiser Tommy Wilson said: "We have got hand sanitisers for every stall, cleaning methods for every stall and ride, social distancing, on-site security to maintain social distancing.
"This is our way of life, this is our business, we must find a way to keep going."
Worcestershire's Director of Public Health, Dr Kathryn Cobain, said to close the event it had to be shown to represent "serious and imminent risk to public health".
"The risk assessment done sets out the measures they have in place to reduce any risk," she said.
"As a result of that there is no legal basis under which this event can be closed."
On Monday, she warned local residents unless action was taken the "significantly high" rate of new infections in the area meant Bromsgrove could potentially be added to the government's watch list.
West Mercia Police said it would have officers in Alvechurch "enforcing the law and keeping people safe".
