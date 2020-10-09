BBC News

Ledbury teaching assistant jailed for sexual offences

A teaching assistant from Herefordshire has been jailed after admitting engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Richard Perrin, 50, of Canon Frome, Ledbury, previously also admitted abuse of a position of trust and penetrative sexual activity.

At Worcester Crown Court, on Friday, he was ordered to serve 32 months.

Perrin was put on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

