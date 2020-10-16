Zobaidah Salangy: Body found in search for missing woman
A body has been found in the search for a woman who has been missing since March.
Zobaidah Salangy, 28, went missing from her home in Bromsgrove after telling family she was going for a jog, West Mercia Police said.
Earlier on Friday officers carrying out searches as part of the investigation found a body in Copyholt Lane.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but her next of kin has been informed, police said.
Three men have previously been charged with offences in connection with her disappearance.
Det Ch Insp Mark Peters said: "This is a tragic development in our investigation and our thoughts are with Zobaidah's family and friends.
"Copyholt Lane will be closed for the next few days whilst our work continues and I'd like to thank the local community for their patience and support."
