Presenter Hammond allowed to refurbish barn at castle home
- Published
The TV presenter Richard Hammond has been allowed to refurbish a grade II listed barn at his castle.
The alterations to the building at Bollitree Castle near Ross-on-Wye will create a number of en-suite bedrooms, to allow more guests to stay.
Historic England had said it had concerns about the application on heritage grounds.
But the listed building consent includes conditions intended to protect the original building.
A report by officers from Herefordshire Council said the plans had been amended such that there were no longer concerns about harm to the building.
The planning conditions imposed by the council for the refurbishment include restrictions on the use of power tools, the materials used and the addition of modern features such as security cameras.
Mr Hammond has also applied to build a new barn to house his collection of cars and motorbikes, as well as tractors, mowers and horse vehicles, on which councillors have yet to make a decision.
An application on behalf of Mr Hammond said his collection supports "his work as a motoring journalist" and is currently housed in existing barns or in the open courtyard, and that the new barn would include 10 or 11 bays for vehicles.
It said there was currently no place to store his farm and equestrian vehicles, "leading to the theft of tractor parts".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk