Plans to create 'largest heath-land habitat' in Worcestershire
- Published
A wildlife charity is hoping to buy more than 100 acres of land to return it to a network of heath-land habitat.
Dropping Well Farm, in Worcestershire, has been intensively farmed for decades but a £1.4m project aims to create the county's largest block of heath-land.
Worcestershire Wildlife Trust said. u to 85% has been lost across the UK over the past 150 years.
Heath-land habitat must be restored so "wildlife can thrive once again", its chief executive Colin Raven said.
"It epitomises what we're trying to see happen, what we're trying to do to encourage nature's recovery," he added.
"It's about taking land out of agricultural production to create new heath-land habitat which will be brilliant for wildlife and for people to enjoy visiting.
"Now is that moment we start to rebuild that network of habitat so that wildlife can thrive once again."
Although most of the money has been secured to purchase the land near Bewdley, the trust is asking the public to donate towards raising the final £50,000 by next month.
The trust said there were fewer than 600 acres of heath-land left in Worcestershire, compared to 20,000 acres in the 20th Century.
Burlish Top Gold Course surrounds part of the land and is also being made "wildlife friendly" to help threatened species with help from European money and the county council.
When the projects are complete, 650 acres of habitat will be connected, the trust said.
"It just creates this big landscape," said Paul Allen, from Wyre Forest District Council.
"It's a huge piece of land that sits between Stourport, Bewdley and Kidderminster and in the middle of it, this huge, green heart of Wyre Forest district."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk