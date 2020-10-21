Cordelia Farrell convicted of father-of-three's manslaughter
A woman has been convicted of manslaughter after the death of a father-of-three.
Cordelia Farrell, 38, from Dainton Grove, Bartley Green, Birmingham, stabbed Wayne Coventry, 37, at his home in Bromsgrove in October 2019.
Following the assault, Farrell fled the scene before handing herself in to police in Birmingham.
She was cleared of murder, but found guilty of manslaughter and assault at Worcester Crown Court.
Farrell is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
The family of Mr Coventry described him as "a loving son, a father who doted on his three children, a loving brother and a loyal friend".
Det Insp Lee Holehouse of West Mercia Police said he hoped the verdict would bring the family "some element of comfort".
