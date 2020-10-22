Cordelia Farrell jailed for killing partner after fight
A woman has been jailed for killing her partner in "retaliation" after a fight.
Cordelia Farrell, 38, stabbed father-of-three Wayne Coventry, 37, with a kitchen knife at his brother's home in Bromsgrove in October 2019.
Farrell, of Dainton Grove, Bartley Green, Birmingham, was convicted of manslaughter and was jailed for 10 years at Worcester Crown Court.
Judge James Burbidge said it was a "toxic relationship, it was the dynamic of your relationship that led to this."
Farrell was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 18 months for assault, which she will serve concurrently. She was cleared of murder.
Judge Burbidge said Farrell was both abused and the abuser in the relationship and she on one occasion said "one of us is going to end up dead".
He said: "People close to you and him realised it was a toxic relationship likely to end in a catastrophe and it did."
The court heard a victim impact statement from Mr Coventry's mother who called their relationship "toxic" and said he was "infatuated" with Farrell.
A month before Mr Coventry died, the pair, "fuelled by drugs and alcohol", fought after he told Farrell he had cheated on her, something the judge said was "no doubt false" and born out of jealousy.
