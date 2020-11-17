Covid-19: Worcester care home residents die
Two care home residents with coronavirus have died after an outbreak among 51 people at the Worcester site.
It emerged last week that 33 residents and 18 staff were among the number with Covid-19 at St Stephen's Care Home.
Dr Kathryn Cobain, Worcestershire's Public Health director, said her thoughts were with the families of those who died.
She said close contacts of all who tested positive were being identified.
They are being told to self-isolate for 14 days in line with national guidance.
Dr Cobain added Public Health partners were working with the Droitwich Road home to monitor the situation and make sure prevention measures were in place.
Dr Gunveer Plahe, consultant in communicable disease control with Public Health England in the West Midlands, said affected staff and residents were also continuing to self-isolate.
"Elderly people and those with chronic medical conditions are most vulnerable to suffering complications from Covid-19," she said.
The home's provision includes dementia and palliative care.
