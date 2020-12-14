Murder probe as man found dead in Malvern Hills
A man has died after he was found in a burning car, prompting a murder investigation.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in a lay-by on Ankerdine Road in Cotheridge, Worcestershire, at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.
The victim, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the area has been sealed off.
A 51-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody, West Mercia Police said.
There will be an increased police presence in the area, the force said, adding detectives were pursuing "a number of initial lines of inquiry".
It has appealed for information, particularly regarding a black BMW X5 that was travelling between Stoney Lane in Broadwas and Ankerdine Road between 17:00 GMT and midnight on Saturday.
"This is clearly a very serious and tragic incident that has seen a man lose his life and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this sad time," Det Ch Insp Mark Peters said.
