Second murder arrest over Malvern Hills burning car body

Published
image captionA man in his 60s was found in a burning car on Ankerdine Road

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found in a burning car in the Malvern Hills.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a lay-by on Ankerdine Road in Cotheridge, Worcestershire, on Saturday.

The victim, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the man's death earlier is being held in custody.

A 51-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday also remains in custody, West Mercia Police said.

