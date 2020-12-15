Second murder arrest over Malvern Hills burning car body
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found in a burning car in the Malvern Hills.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in a lay-by on Ankerdine Road in Cotheridge, Worcestershire, on Saturday.
The victim, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the man's death earlier is being held in custody.
A 51-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday also remains in custody, West Mercia Police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk