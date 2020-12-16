BBC News

Arrests after men hit by truck in Crossway Green

The men were hit on the A449 in Crossway Green

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a truck was reportedly driven the wrong way on a road and hit three men.

West Mercia Police said three men, aged 18, 21 and 48, were arrested alongside a 21-year-old woman on Monday.

The victims were taken to hospital with leg injuries after the crash on Friday at about 22:45 GMT in Crossway Green, Worcestershire on the A449.

The force said it was keen to speak to a motorist who stopped to help.

All four have bailed, police said.

