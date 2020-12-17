Man in court following discovery of body in burning car
A man has appeared in court, charged with murder, following the discovery of a man's body in a burning car.
The vehicle was found by emergency services at a lay-by on Ankerdine Road in Cotheridge, Worcestershire, on 12 December.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mark Chilman, 51, from Pencombe, Bromyard, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday and is due at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.
A 27-year-old man, who was also arrested, has been released on bail.
