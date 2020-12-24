Covid patient given 10% chance to live feels 'like a kid again'
A father-of-three who was given a 10% chance of survival from Covid-19 said being home with family had made Christmas "like being a kid again".
Leighton Webster spent 60 days in intensive care at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, six weeks of which was in a coma.
The supermarket worker was applauded by hospital staff as he left intensive care, returning home in July.
"If I look back, I just didn't think I would be here," the 42-year-old said.
"I had a few visions of just being sat in a hospital bed and having a phone call on Christmas day and I didn't want to think that would happen," Mr Webster, from Redditch, added.
"I'm just glad I got back with the family.
"It is like going back to when you were a child, but instead of being excited about the presents, I think I am just excited to see the family on Christmas day."
At one point during Mr Webster's treatment, his wife, Emma, 38, received a call asking her to asking her to say her goodbyes to her husband.
"It was very emotional, I never ever thought that he would be home," she said.
"I think this year, it just makes you realise how life is too short, you have just got to live for the moment, never take anything for granted because you never know what is around the corner."
Mr Webster's recovery is still continuing and he said he has been having regular physiotherapy to rebuild his strength.
"It is a big, big process when you have got to learn to walk again, it is like going back to being a toddler almost, sort of learning to do everything again and you don't realise how much effort things take," he said.
He hopes to be able to return to work in the New Year.
